WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.93 million, a PE ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

