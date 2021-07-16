WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. 363,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,300. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in WNS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

