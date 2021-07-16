WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in WNS by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

