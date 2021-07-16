WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 363,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,300. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $83.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of WNS by 85.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 182,538 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,131,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of WNS by 13.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

