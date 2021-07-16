Woodline Partners LP Buys New Shares in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.19% of SQZ Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $364.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

SQZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

