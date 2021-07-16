Woodline Partners LP Invests $999,000 in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

NVSAU opened at $10.04 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

