Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post sales of $622.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.90 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $523.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a 1 year low of $73.23 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Woodward by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

