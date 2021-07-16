Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $228.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.00. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 331,170 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $75,010,005.00. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 767,025 shares of company stock worth $177,065,240. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.