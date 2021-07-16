Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,459 shares of company stock worth $6,469,322. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

