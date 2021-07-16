WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,040.73 ($13.60).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 950.60 ($12.42) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 985.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92.

In other WPP news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

