X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $12.20. X Financial shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1,858 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

