XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Trading Up 3.2%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 23,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,599,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $953.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $23,804,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

