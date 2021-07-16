XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

LON:XPS opened at GBX 132.63 ($1.73) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The company has a market capitalization of £272.09 million and a PE ratio of 30.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

