XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 1% This Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $28.12 million and $74,239.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,294,099 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

