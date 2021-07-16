XTRABYTES (XBY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $444.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $673,911.16 and $444.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00107477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00147966 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.