Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.29 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), with a volume of 8,635,025 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.29. The company has a market cap of £37.19 million and a PE ratio of -21.78.

In other Xtract Resources news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

