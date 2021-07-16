Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $1,105,528.58 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE XYL opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $121.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.