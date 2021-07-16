Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.62

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 20324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

