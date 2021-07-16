Ycash Trading 40% Higher This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Ycash has a market cap of $3.76 million and $9,242.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00300819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00122541 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00163381 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,355,362 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

