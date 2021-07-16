Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 2,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yduqs Participações in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Yduqs ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers in-class and distance learning undergraduate courses in the areas of exact sciences, biological sciences, and human sciences with bachelor-level, teaching-level, and associate-level programs. It also provides lato-sensu and stricto-sensu graduate courses, master's programs, PhD programs, and extension courses.

