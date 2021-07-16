Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.69 million and $1.36 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

