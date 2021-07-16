Zacks: Analysts Expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AbCellera Biologics.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. SB Management Ltd grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

ABCL opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

