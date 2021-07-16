Zacks: Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 25,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Also, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,380. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

