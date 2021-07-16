Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.11. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.