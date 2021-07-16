Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $674.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $674.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,138. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

