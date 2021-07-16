Zacks: Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,056. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

