Zacks: Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

NRBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.64.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

