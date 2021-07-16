Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $459.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.05. Pool has a one year low of $280.45 and a one year high of $478.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.