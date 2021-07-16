Zacks: Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce sales of $740.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $742.47 million and the lowest is $738.70 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $656.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of RXT opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

