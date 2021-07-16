Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

EXR stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

