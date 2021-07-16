Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.18. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

