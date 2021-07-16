Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.09. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

