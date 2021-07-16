Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $272.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.40 million and the highest is $280.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

