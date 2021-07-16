Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.51. Target posted earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $12.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $13.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $254.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.