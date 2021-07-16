Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $3.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9,325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.88. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.