Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $18.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.73 billion and the highest is $18.52 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.62 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

PG stock opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.66. The company has a market cap of $340.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

