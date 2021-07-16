Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,139,063 shares of company stock worth $36,633,485 and sold 138,301 shares worth $7,927,620.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $9,895,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

