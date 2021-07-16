Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 85.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

