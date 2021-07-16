Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AUTL opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.