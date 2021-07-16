Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Hold

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AXAHY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 99,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,010. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.