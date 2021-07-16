Zacks Investment Research Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $167.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Realty has inked an agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure to establish their joint venture (JV), BAM Digital Realty in order to serve the Indian Markets. The move will enable the significant expansion of Digital Realty's premier global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL. Data centers are poised to benefit from the heightening reliance on technology and acceleration in digital transformation strategies by enterprises amid the pandemic. Capitalizing on such factors and backed by a healthy balance sheet, Digital Realty is expanding its portfolio on accretive acquisition and development efforts, growing its presence outside America. Yet, amid the competitive landscape, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to prevail in the near term. Shares of Digital Realty have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

