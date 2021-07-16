Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prestige Consumer has outperformed the industry in the past three months. Management on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call said that it remains encouraged about its solid market share brand positions, efficient marketing efforts, diverse brands and strong e-commerce initiatives. These factors are expected to be drivers in fiscal 2022 and beyond. The company expects its robust financial status to facilitate higher cash flow in fiscal 2022, which along with stringent cost management is likely to result in robust low-double-digit earnings growth. However, the top and bottom lines fell year over year in the fourth quarter, with margins being soft. Revenues were hurt by lower consumption for some brands amid the pandemic, which also included tough year-over-year comparisons related to the stock hoarding trends in the same period last year.”

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

