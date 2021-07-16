Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $605.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

