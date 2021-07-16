Zacks Investment Research Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

