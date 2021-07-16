Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

YMTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

YMTX opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

