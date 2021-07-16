Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,689,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

