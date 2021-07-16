Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.17.

NYSE:HLI opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.