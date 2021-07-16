Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to “Hold”

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

