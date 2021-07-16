Zealium Reaches Market Cap of $28,658.57 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $28,658.57 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00247936 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,632,141 coins and its circulating supply is 16,632,141 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

