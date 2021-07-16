Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Forestar Group comprises 1.3% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of FOR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.74. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

